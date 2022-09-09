Officials recruiting for police and corrections officer positions locally continue to face challenges ranging from finding people willing to work with inmates to being able to offer competitive pay.
• The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has a dependable pipeline for hiring deputies, but it struggles to recruit and retain corrections officers.
• The Athens Police Department has trouble finding enough applicants, and some candidates who are interested in jobs can't pass all of the required tests and training.
• The Decatur Police Department has improved its staffing since the first of the year, but it hopes City Council will provide some type of pay increase to help reduce its number of vacant positions even more.
Mike Swafford, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the law enforcement side of the agency is fully staffed at 48 deputies. He said the department’s issue lies with hiring and retaining corrections officers. The department currently has about 100 corrections officers but fully staffed would require at least 108 and they are currently trying to hire 10 to 12 officers, Swafford said.
“In law enforcement, we’re fine, not really running into any issues. We’ve had people ready when we need them,” Swafford said. “On the corrections side, working in a jail is not something everybody wants to do so that’s where we struggle.”
Swafford said they are always hiring for the jail, and it has been difficult to fill positions.
“We always have the same seven to 10 openings. People don’t want to work in a jail, but they don’t know it until they get in there. So, we’re constantly hiring for those same positions over and over again.”
There are several reasons, Swafford said, that people do not enjoy working in the jail. He said Morgan County has had an uptick in arrests of accused murderers. The District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that eight defendants were indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury last week for murder.
Swafford said, “There are violent people in there, there’s dangerous people in there, there are people with mental health issues that yell and throw stuff. It’s a hard environment. Not everybody’s built for that.”
He said the department has recently had difficulty finding people to hire. He said they may get 20 applications, go through them and set up interviews with 10, and then only two people will show up for the interview.
Law enforcement officers are easier to come by, Swafford said, because corrections officers can transition into those positions.
“We have a career path for corrections officers that want to become law enforcement officers so that helps with our recruiting because they already work for us,” Swafford said. The department sent two corrections officers to the academy to become law enforcement officers last week and sent two others earlier this year, he said.
Growth in Athens
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said he currently has 45 officers but is seeking to hire seven more to have at least 52. Of those open positions, four are new and three are open current positions, he said. Johnson said there are always positions open and hiring is an endless process.
Johnson said due to the area’s growth, additional officers are needed. “The problem is we can’t fill the positions we’ve got. So, if I can’t fill the positions I’ve got, I’m not going to be able to get extra.”
Johnson said in 2016, the number of applicants started declining. He said some people may be hesitant to apply because officers in some areas are perceived poorly. Johnson said that is not the case in Athens.
“We are in a unique area to be able to work in. We are different. We handle our situations differently. We police differently than a lot of places do, and I think that’s positive,” he said.
Johnson said the people in Athens are different than in a lot of towns. He said the majority of citizens still want police around.
"The officers respect them, they respect the officers," he said. "In a lot of communities we hear where they don't want them in the neighborhoods, they don't want them around; they want to handle their own problems. ... Here that's really not true."
Johnson said Athens citizens and city leaders still support the Athens police and the department tries hard to earn that respect. He said the department appreciates it and is proud of it.
Johnson said there is a lengthy process to go through to become an officer and not everybody makes it for multiple reasons. He said some that apply do not meet the qualifications.
“They don’t have the temperament or the ability to be a good police officer,” Johnson said. “We have people that don’t make it through the physical testing, the written testing, that don’t make it through the background investigation process, the psychological exam we give. We have some that don’t make it through the medical physical part of it.”
Decatur vacancies reduced
The Decatur Police Department had more than 30 openings in December, and Chief Todd Pinion said the number of openings is about 20 now.
“Things are definitely better,” Pinion said. “We added more officers than we lost. I do think we’re seeing an uptick in applications from new officer and lateral transfers.”
The Decatur City Council this week rejected a pay plan that would've provided a 6% cost-of-living adjustment and other adjustments to make sure all employees eventually were within 5% of the regional market for pay. The council will consider alternative pay plans next week.
Pinion said he believes pay raises would boost hiring even more. Prior to its recent staffing issues, the department averaged having about seven openings a year.
Swafford said corrections officers have many benefits including state benefits such as medical insurance and state retirement, and the pay is $15 an hour. To apply, go to morgancountysheriffal.gov/careers.
To apply with the Athens PD, go to athensalabama.us/206/Police then click on “Join Our Team.” Johnson said the Athens PD offers good benefits and base pay between $22 and $34 an hour.
