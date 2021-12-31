Following are New Year's resolutions from local leaders, athletes and residents.
Tab Bowling, Decatur mayor: “I want to try to continue to exercise two or three times a week, which includes playing racquetball. I want to do a better job of watching what I eat. In the spring and summer, I plan on returning to riding my bike on the Bill Sims Bike Trail.”
Norman Pool, Lawrence County commission chairman: “For me personally, I just hope we won’t have another outbreak of COVID-19 like we have had in the past two years. I will do what I can to stay safe. Countywise, I want to help keep it financially sound as we can. We finally dug ourselves out of a hole and now we have to stay there.”
Hartselle basketball player Masyn Marchbanks: “Seize the moments of 2022.”
Collin Daly, Limestone County commission chairman: “Just to be a better person. That’s what I always do, try to be a better person the next year.”
East Limestone football player Fortune Wheeler: “Work harder to achieve my first offer (to play college football).”
Lawrence County volleyball coach Robyn Hutto: “Don’t live in fear. Be present and where your feet are. Don’t borrow worry or concern for things in the future that may not even happen.”
Randy Vest, Morgan County District 2 commissioner: “I will try to continue to be a better Christian. That is my day-to-day goal.”
Leah Owens, 56, Athens: “For me, I usually don’t make resolutions; I choose a word. Last year it was to rest and relax more and, no, I did not keep (the resolution). This year, my word of resolution is to simplify; decluttering my house, my office, my mind, and to be more intentional in my choices and activities.”
Jon Bret Smith, Lawrence County school superintendent: “I will try to keep my personal commitments. Sometimes business takes me away from them. I plan to interact more with the faculty and let them know I appreciate the hard work they are doing.”
Keith Owens, 56, Athens: “I only make one or two resolutions every year. I always make a resolution to read the Bible through each year. So far, I have been able to keep that one. I also make a resolution to do my best with the divine appointments that God sends my way each year. This year, my resolutions are to get healthy and lose some weight. With God’s help, I will be able to keep those.”
Maddi Ricks, 20, Hartselle: “To be a better me. Every year I strive to be a better person, learn things about myself. This year I took a trip to Washington, learned a whole bunch of new stuff about myself, and I want to continue to do that. Keep figuring out, keep doing new things.”
Ronnie Marks, Athens mayor: “That we keep the cohesive working relationship that we have in our community and just hope and pray that everybody stays safe.”
Evey Taylor, 21, Hartselle: “To start working out. I used to, but I don’t anymore.”
Micavela Anthony, 18, Decatur: “Get closer to God.”
Taylor Holland, 23, Hartselle: “To work on myself.”
Billy Cagle, 62, Decatur: “I think my New Year’s resolution this year is to try to be more compassionate to people who are hurting. Because of COVID, a lot of people have lost their jobs. Just try to be more understanding.”
Eva Middle School boys basketball coach Paul Wilson: “My New Year’s resolution is to live my life in such a way that next year, instead of another New Year’s resolution I have a New Year’s continuation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.