A Decatur lawmaker is sponsoring a bill that would give school districts a financial incentive to add 30 days to their academic year, potentially limiting learning loss, but local school officials see challenges to adopting the modified calendar.
Reps. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, and Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, sponsored House Bill 333, which would provide districts with grants to offset the cost of implementing a longer academic calendar beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.
The declared purpose of the bill is to "increase student achievement and engagement and provide staff with a more flexible schedule."
The bill does not force schools to add days to their calendars, but before taking any action on a change like this, Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district would survey faculty and staff on their preferences and hear community feedback.
“If the teachers aren’t willing to do it, then you’re kind of dead in the water to begin with,” Douglas said. “You also don’t want to do anything to where you’re going to lose students. If that’s not anything the community wants, then they’ll decide to leave your district and go to another district.”
The bill does not mandate a particular school calendar for grant eligibility, beyond requiring at least 30 additional instructional days. It defines the modified school calendar as "a nontraditional school calendar in which the length of the summer break is shortened, there are breaks dispersed throughout the school year, and required instructional days are evenly distributed across the calendar year."
Douglas said the bill incorporates flexibility for any school systems that choose the longer year.
“Thirty days doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all added on to June,” Douglas said. “I haven’t looked at (modified calendar options), but I’m willing to look at them if that’s what my community wants.”
Altering the school calendar would impact the community as a whole, not just schools.
“A place like Point Mallard kind of depends on our students for the summer to work,” Douglas said. “I don’t know what it would do to (the city's) summer commercial dollars. Those are concerns that would have to be fleshed out.”
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith doesn’t see his district adding days anytime soon.
“Quite frankly, many teachers go into the profession to have summers with their children,” Smith said. “And it seems like the cost to fund this would be enormous.”
The amount of the grants is not specified in the bill and would vary by district. The Alabama State Board of Education would be tasked under the bill with coming up with a per-student grant amount that would be multiplied by the number of students in the district, with flexibility to increase grants based on unique costs a district anticipates, such as transportation in rural districts. The Legislature would fund the grants in future allocations.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine said teachers would not be the only parties affected. Bus drivers, child nutrition workers, school nurses and other school faculty would also be impacted by the change. She said teachers in Morgan County are split on the issue.
“I have teachers and faculty who want to be on campus all year long,” Turrentine said. “They sign up for summer school, either because they like to be busy or that extra money is good. I have some that went into teaching to spend time (in the summers) with their kids also.”
Turrentine said adding school days could benefit students by giving them more time for learning, but she worried about student fatigue and missing out on summer activities like camps, family trips and spending time with friends.
“It’s a long day for them now, and they really need those days off to reenergize,” Turrentine said. “I would think that we need to find a balance. Our focus would need to stay on having a well-rounded student, and that also includes having a well-rounded education for them.”
Collins did not return a call seeking comment on the bill. Garrett, the other sponsor, last week explained the rationale for the bill.
“With the way a lot of people live where the parents work (and) child care becomes an issue for many, having that prolonged summer period can be a challenge for many people," he said. "Around the country, some districts are moving to having breaks throughout the year that No. 1, accommodate people's lifestyles, (and) No. 2, eliminate that long period where you have that learning loss during the summer.”
Proponents of the bill believe it would cut back on the “summer slide,” the learning loss over a lengthy summer break.
“‘Summer slide’ is not universal,” said Katherine Kandalec Holm, the interim dean of the College of Education at Athens State University. “When you have parents in the home who are paying attention and getting involved in their children’s learning, you tend to see less of a slide happen.”
Currently, schools offer a variety of solutions to combat the summer slide, including summer school.
Adding days to the school calendar, Kandalec Holm believes, comes with pros and cons. Students could have more time to learn and grasp advanced concepts, and those in low-income areas would receive additional meals. At the same time, a longer school year would leave less time for students and teachers to rest and recharge.
“There’s additional requirements and additional expectations put on the teacher, students and staff,” Kandalec Holm said. “It can lead to burnout. Teaching is a hard job. (Adding days) can have some really good benefits as long as we’re being thoughtful about what we’re adding and why.”
Currently, teacher salaries are based on a nine-month contract. Kandalec Holm hopes that if adopted, teachers would see a fair pay raise.
“I hope this grant would reflect the additional time and additional work those teachers are spending in the classroom,” she said.
