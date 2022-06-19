Several thousand dogs unwanted in Morgan and Lawrence counties have ended up in loving homes after two local animal rescue groups helped get them to northeastern and other states.
The population of unwanted and stray pets is lower in those states, creating a demand for adoption of dogs transported in, local rescue advocates said.
Kimberly Carpenter founded Changing 42, a Lawrence County animal rescue group, and she says it has transported thousands of dogs to states such as Pennsylvania, New York, Maine, Wyoming and Michigan. The group has transported some cats, but mainly handles dogs.
“They do not have the (unwanted) population up North that we have here. They take better care of their dogs up North,” Carpenter said. “They have to have kennel licenses up there, and they have wardens that come, if they have a kennel, to check their place out to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing there (to prevent overbreeding).”
The wide use of microchips in many northern states also helps keep shelter populations down by making it easier to to reunite strays with their owners.
Mellisa Barnett founded a Morgan County animal rescue group, Paws 52, in 2018. It transports only dogs. Barnett said in 2021 they transported more than 400 dogs, with 150 of them being adult dogs. Since 2018, she said, they have transported more than 1,000 dogs to Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.
“In the North they have better laws, and they have very strict adoption procedures. They go to the house and check out the house; they meet the other pets in the house. All of the rescues we work with up there microchip the animals,” Barnett said.
Paws 52 gets most of its dogs from the Morgan County Animal Shelter or the Lawrence County Animal Shelter.
“We do take some strays and when people contact us and ask us for help,” Barnett said.
Changing 42 obtains the dogs in many ways, including owner surrenders and from the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle. Carpenter said if people in the South would spay and neuter their pets, it would help rescue groups like hers by reducing the number of unwanted animals.
Changing 42 has made as many as four transports a week, Carpenter said. The volunteers' private vehicles are usually used for the transports. Carpenter has a sports utility vehicle and its capacity for pets depends on the dogs' size and age.
For a transport to Pennsylvania, Carpenter rented a van and transported 58 dogs who had already been pre-adopted. When she reached the facility, there was one volunteer for each dog to assist with pairing the adopted dog with its new owner.
“So, you’re looking at at least 58 people waiting for us to get there with that load of dogs. That tells you the value of the dogs up North compared to the value of the dogs in the South,” Carpenter said.
Paws 52 usually doesn't handle long-distance transports and instead collects pets to take to a drop-off point. For example, it will take anywhere from two to 30 dogs weekly to Priceville and put them in the care of transport services such as Animals on Board and Rescue Riders for the trip north.
Barnett said their transported dogs go to foster homes. Carpenter said most of the rescue groups they work with are also foster-based and the dogs go directly to a foster home. She said her group does not send its dogs to just any organization.
“We check them out like they check their adopters out. We want to know if they’re a foster-based rescue, we want to know the reviews that they’ve had, we want to see their applications they have their adopters complete. We want to know, if it doesn’t’ work out with their home up north, are they going to go back to the rescue,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said the Changing 42 volunteers put a lot of time, money, and effort into rescues. She said they do not want to take a dog from a shelter and then for it to end up back in a shelter. The group is able to keep up with the dogs online after they go to their new homes.
“It’s wonderful to see a dog that has come from the side of the road (go to) lying on somebody’s couch. That’s our goal. That’s what we do,” Carpenter said.
Barnett said she rescues because she loves animals.
“I feel like we can help them so we do as much as we can. I wish there was more we could do,” she said.
Carpenter compares rescuing animals to an addiction.
“Once you realize the problems that are out there, it’s hard to turn your back on it," she said. “I don’t know that I’ll ever not rescue dogs. As long as I’m physically able, I feel like it’ll continue.”
