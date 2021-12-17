Several police and firefighters from Decatur and Athens have been recognized for their heroic efforts by the regional chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The organization presented medals and certificates this week to two Athens police officers and seven Athens firefighters who acted to save lives in 2021. The rescues ranged from roadside medical emergencies to workplace emergencies.
The Athens recipients were police officers Mac McWhorter and William Newton, and firefighters Capt. Chris Gillman, Martin Ezell, Colton Hill, Trey Stinson, Brandon Joyce, Hunter Campbell and Coty Collins.
On Monday at 10 a.m. at the Decatur City Council meeting, the Sons of the American Revolution will recognize eight Decatur police officers for their heroism. The recipients are Officer Julie Reynolds, Investigators Will Halbrooks and Chaise Sain, Officers Thomas Kirby, Tristen Swanson, Kristian Moody and Shawn Hudson, and Sgt. Joe Renshaw.
Reynolds rescued a driver from a burning vehicle. Halbrooks and Sain rescued an elderly many from a burning upstairs apartment. The other officers attempted to rescue a wreck victim whose vehicle was submerged in 35-degree water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.