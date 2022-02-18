Kenneth Morgan likes the expertise of the volunteer income tax preparers at Decatur Public Library.
Bill East appreciates their access to technology.
East and Morgan are among the three dozen or more people who'll use free income tax preparation each day it's provided at several local libraries by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The programs will continue through or close to the April 18 deadline to file federal and Alabama income taxes or request an extension.
East has been coming to the Decatur Public Library for the past three to five years to have his taxes prepared. He said RSVP offers free electronic filing for federal and state taxes.
“I’d do it myself, but I let them do it because I don’t have electronic filing,” East said.
Morgan and his wife, Mary, have been coming to Decatur's library to have their taxes prepared by RSVP for several years.
“They’re good at what they do," Kenneth Morgan said of the RSVP preparers. "They keep up with what the public doesn’t know. … Tax laws change from year to year.
“They’re donating their time, there’s no charge, there’s nothing for them at all. So, it’s a good thing."
Mary Morgan said the service is also convenient to their home between Hartselle and Decatur.
Betty M. Ruth, executive director of RSVP, said the local organization covers Morgan and Limestone counties. RSVP tax preparers volunteer at the Decatur Public Library, Athens-Limestone Public Library and the Ardmore Public Library.
Ruth said the RSVP volunteers go through Internal Revenue Service training in December and then take a test from the IRS to become certified.
Each day, there are five different RSVP volunteers in Decatur, seven in Athens and four in Ardmore.
“The importance of RSVP is you volunteer because you want to do something to give back to your community. And that’s what all these retirees have done," Ruth said.
RSVP started preparing taxes free of charge in Athens in 1982 and extended the service to Decatur in the mid-1990s, according to Ruth. Around 2005 or 2006, Ruth said, RSVP started volunteering at the Ardmore library.
Ruth said they service 35 to 45 people a day at both the Decatur and Athens libraries.
Stephanie Cates, marketing director for Decatur Public Library, said it's important for the facility to host the tax preparation service. One reason is that not everyone can afford to pay for a tax service, Cates said.
“At the library, everything we do is all about equity," she said. "We want everybody to have equal access to every resource, and tax preparation is a big one.”
Jen Baxter, director of the Athens-Limestone Public Library, said the tax prep is considered a service to the community.
"We also consider the library a resource center, and so it’s just a perfect partnership for RSVP and the library to collaborate to offer an integral service to the local community," Baxter said.
According to Ruth, since the start of the pandemic, RSVP has started working by appointment only rather than walk-ins.
Cates said the appointments are working out much better and make the process move more smoothly.
“In years past it was first come, first serve. We would get here on Saturday morning to open at 9 o’clock and there would be 20 people sitting out in the freezing cold to be the first ones on the list,” Cates said.
Ruth said they will be keeping the appointment-only process even after the pandemic ends. “My coordinator for the Athens site and the Ardmore and the Decatur site have all said, ‘Betty, we want appointment only; it works out so much better.’”
“Also, it works out for the library. They do not have to have a sitting area for people to sit there and wait and wait and wait. Appointments are just so much better,” Ruth said.
If more people start calling and requesting appointments, Ruth said days and times will be added to accommodate the requests.
