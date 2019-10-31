The following local residents were recently inducted into Alpha Chi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Wallace State:
Capshaw: Candace Browning
Danville: Murl Sims
Falkville: Dallas Ohsner
Hartselle: Diana Ashworth, Connor Burks, Heather Landers
Moulton: Morgan Landers
Somerville: Bobbie Anne Mason
Wallace State students are eligible for consideration if they maintain a 3.5 GPA for 12 or more credit hours the previous semester.
