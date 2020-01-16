The following local residents have been named to the provost's list for the fall semester and Term 2.
Athens: Rebecca Fleming, Taylor Randolph, Savannah McDowell
Decatur: Leann Gillespie, Jake Locker, Julieonna Taylor
Hartselle: Mary Adams, Breanna Knight, Maegan Malkmus
Hillsboro: Allison Glenn
Lacey's Spring: Laurel Hatfield
Moulton: Chandler Oakley
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a GPA of at least 3.65 qualify for the provost's list. The fall semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 2 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
