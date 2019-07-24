The following local students were named to Samford University's dean's list for the spring semester:
Athens: Rachel Brinkley, Emily Bryant, Seth Harris
Decatur: Ashlee Bolton, Ellie Evans, Callie Puryear
Falkville: Leah Smith
Hartselle: John Bryant, Lauren Ellis, Cassie Powell, William Swann, Macy Wigginton
Harvest: Anna Fiorucci, Kendall Foshee, Rachel Hardaker, Anna Taylor
Lacey's Spring: Alexander Duykers
Lester: Elayna Navas
To qualify for the dean's list a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 GPA out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean's list is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
