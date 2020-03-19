The following local residents were recently named to Wallace State Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society during its annual spring induction ceremony.
Athens: Madison Hughes
Elkmont: Carl Davis
Eva: Levi Kelley, Jessie Privett
Falkville: Laney Hulsey, Nathaniel MacDonald, Amy Ward
Hartselle: Gabrielle Legg, Will Matthews, Jairo Meza
Lacey’s Spring: Madisen Adams, Tyler Weinland
Somerville: Leslie McNeal, Savannah Morrow
Trinity: Kalli Cartee
Wallace State students are eligible for consideration to Phi Theta Kappa if they maintain a 3.5 GPA for 12 or more credit hours the previous semester.
