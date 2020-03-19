The following local residents were recently named to Wallace State Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society during its annual spring induction ceremony. 

Athens: Madison Hughes 

Elkmont: Carl Davis 

Eva: Levi Kelley, Jessie Privett

Falkville: Laney Hulsey, Nathaniel MacDonald, Amy Ward

Hartselle: Gabrielle Legg, Will Matthews, Jairo Meza

Lacey’s Spring: Madisen Adams, Tyler Weinland 

Somerville: Leslie McNeal, Savannah Morrow 

Trinity: Kalli Cartee

Wallace State students are eligible for consideration to Phi Theta Kappa if they maintain a 3.5 GPA for 12 or more credit hours the previous semester.

