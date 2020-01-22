• Justin Williams of Elkmont was named to the fall 2019 president's list at Northwest Mississippi Community College. The president's list includes students completing 12 or more semester hours with a 3.75 or better GPA.
• Riley Droppleman of Athens, a biology major, was named to the dean's list at the University of Kentucky for the fall semester. Students on the dean's list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
• Landon Upton of Hartselle, a criminal justice major, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Culver-Stockton College. Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 GPA and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.