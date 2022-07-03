Local residents were asked, "What makes America special?" Their answers spanned attributes from diversity and freedom to kindness in communities.
Tab Bowling, Decatur mayor, 62: "You can do whatever you want to do with the freedom we have as long as you're willing to work for it."
John Allison, Morgan County archivist, 50, Decatur: “What makes America special, what makes us different from everybody else, is we’re such a collection of people. They called it the melting pot, I don’t know that it’s actually a melting pot, but I think it’s our variety and diversity that gives us our strength. People from all different kinds of cultures and different backgrounds coming together with a certain set of ideals and principles to live by that our government has that makes us a truly unique place in the world. It’s all the different people that bring different experiences in here. I think that’s what sets us apart.”
Tashua Fuqua, 39, Decatur: “The support and care that we give to each other.”
Carolyn Prater, 83, Trinity: “Freedom of religion is my favorite thing. That’s one of the most important things to me.”
Ester Pascual, 9, Decatur: “How the veterans are supporting us, trying not to put us in danger that much.”
Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, 45, Elkmont: “The people in it is what I always say. The rights and the freedoms to live life the way we love.”
Dana Barton, 65, Decatur: “I think it’s Godly people. The diversity of religions is good. I think for the most part, most of us welcome all the diversity of people.”
Randy Garrison, Hartselle mayor, 60: "Freedom is the first thing that comes to mind, plus love for country and one nation under God, which is very important."
Lynn Fowler, former Decatur mayor, 89: "There are so many things it's hard (to narrow it down). The fact that we have the right to be independent. The right to diversity. The right to do what we want to do within the laws. The right to speak freely. The right to worship freely. And the right to love one another."
Imari Mitchell, 22, Decatur: “I believe that we have about the most freedom, we can go out and just have fun. Everything’s not strict here. We can go out to eat and do just about whatever.”
Billy Cagle, 62, Decatur: “I’d say freedom, liberty. We have the liberty to express ourselves, worship God the way we want to, disagree. We have the right to speak out if we think something’s an injustice. The freedom of speech, Bill of Rights. I’ve gone to countries, and they don’t have that. We can even criticize the government. In some countries you can’t criticize anything. So I think liberty and freedom. Of course, we have to understand that liberty and freedom doesn’t come cheap. Men and women gave their lives for our freedom.”
Sue Trammell, 78, Decatur: “The way we care for each other. To me, volunteering is what makes America special.”
Iris Pettus, 37, Moulton: "Freedom. Family. Faith."
Dorgas Tomas, 29, Decatur: “It gives everybody, every human being, an opportunity to advance in life.”
Bolu Fawole, 17, Decatur: “The community, the people. With Decatur itself you can tell that people stick together.”
Ronnie Marks, Athens mayor, 77: “As an Army veteran who served in the infantry in Vietnam, I have seen the sacrifices servicemen and women have made for America. There are servicemen and women who continue to make those sacrifices. When I see children playing at our Duck Pond in Athens, families lined up to view the annual Christmas parade through the square, American flags waving from homes throughout our historic districts and other parts of the city, I know I fought so we can enjoy these experiences. Each city and town has aspects that make them unique, but at the end of the day, we’re all Americans.”
Braden Ladner, 28, Decatur: "Freedom. And high ideals. There's a drive, and in the working class specifically, to make a new and better life for them and their children."
Tina Terry, 28, Decatur: “The activities and stuff to do.”
Stephanie Runager, 39, Decatur: “God made it and the military. If it wasn’t for the military, we wouldn’t have what we have now.”
T.J. Pauletich, 38, Decatur: “It’s a land of opportunity where if you work hard enough you can reach any goals.”
Esmeralda Hernandez-Morales, 10, Decatur: “It’s beautiful, beautiful in this Decatur.”
Holly Hollman, Athens grant coordinator and communications specialist, 48: “Fourth of July provides many reminders that America is beautiful. She has her imperfections because of us, her people. We are imperfect and her mistakes are our mistakes. But the beauty of America is that we have the freedom to strive each morning to be a better America today than yesterday. We have the freedom to learn from our mistakes, enhance her beauty and encourage God to bless us. America is what we make her.”
Cecelia Melson, 59, Moulton: “Freedom to shop.”
Ansley Williams, 8, Moulton: “Helping others.”
David Breland, former Morgan County judge, 69, Decatur: “Obviously it’s our people but it’s also the freedoms that we enjoy. I think you put those together, there’s no question in my mind it’s the greatest nation on earth.”
Teresa Narmore, 53, Decatur: “I think America is special by our freedom, by our military, and by our Navy, Air Forces and with the people who have served for us. And I think just the connection, love, freedom.”
Charles Atkins, 39, Hartselle: “Everything. Everything is good.”
Shayla Taylor, 32, Decatur: “Lots of opportunities that you can choose from. I feel like life is what you make of it. Pretty much we’re doing better than what we used to be doing.”
Ray Long, Morgan County Commission chairman, 62, Somerville: "It's special because of the freedoms we have and the heritage that got us here. A lot of folks don't get to vote for their leaders and choose what religion they are."
Jacob Ladner, Decatur City Council president, 36: “The first thing that comes to mind is freedom. People have the opportunity to make their own way in life. They can use their strengths and abilities to make a start and become successful. This country was founded for people to live without government interference so it’s on them to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.