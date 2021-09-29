The Decatur, Morgan County, Lawrence County and Limestone County school systems all had a lower percentage of students proficient in math and English Language Arts than the state average on standardized tests given in the spring, but Hartselle and Athens students exceeded the state averages.
The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, or ACAP, scores for individual systems were released Tuesday.
Statewide, 45.4% of students tested were proficient in ELA and 22% proficient in math. In Decatur City Schools, 40.4% of students were proficient in ELA. Only about one out of every five DCS students, 21.5%, tested proficient in math.
Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said the test results for his district were caused by the pandemic, which led to disruptions of in-person instruction the previous two school years, and the introduction of a new test in the spring.
“Having 30 percent of student population going virtual doesn’t work,” Douglas said.
There are four levels that students can place in the ACAP test: level one (below grade level), level two (basic grade level), level three (proficient), and level four (beyond proficient). The sum of levels three and four determine the proficiency percentage for the school or school system.
Michael Sibley, Alabama State Department of Education director of communications, said students need to be at least on level three.
"Anything under level three, work is needed," Sibley said. "We are seeing too many twos and not enough threes and fours."
In Morgan County Schools, 42.6% of students were ELA proficient and 18.5% were proficient in math. Superintendent Robert Elliott said the Morgan County system is working hard to try and bridge the gap but he declined to elaborate on the test scores.
Douglas said that he thought his students would struggle with reading, but instead it was math. To address both math and ELA proficiency, Douglas has hired both math and reading intervention specialists with federal money that will assist children struggling in those subjects.
The testing will become even more important when it is given later in this school year because third graders who aren't reading at grade level will not be promoted to fourth grade.
“The reading specialists will help those specific students,” Douglas said of students with reading weaknesses. “Students reading below grade level, or level two students, will meet with the specialists twice a day outside the classroom.”
Douglas said that the biggest issue that students had with the ELA assessment was the grammar component compared to the Scantron test used in the 2018-19 school year. Students weren't given standardized tests in the 2019-20 academic year because of the pandemic.
“Grammar was more in-depth on ACAP than it was with the reading assessment on Scantron,” Douglas said.
Hartselle City Schools had 63.7% of its students test proficient in ELA. Although it scored better than the state average and other local districts in math, Hartselle still had less than half of its students, 41.0%, test proficient in math.
Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones thinks that students' failure to adapt to the new standardized test contributed to their math proficiency percentage.
“I think everybody’s used to the previous test and how those were scored,” Jones said. “All of it is not where it needs to be, especially math. This is not our standards and what we usually score.”
Jones said that they are currently trying to improve their test scores with early morning and after school study sessions.
On the Scantron test that Alabama students were required to take in 2019, Hartselle students tested 78.4% on the reading assessment, a higher score than what they earned with the ELA assessment. Math was also higher in 2019 at 66.4% proficient.
Limestone County tested at 43.5% proficient in ELA, Lawrence County is at 38.4% and Athens City tested at 51.4%. In math, Limestone County tested at 20.7% proficient, Lawrence County tested at 14.4%, and Athens City tested at 27.3%.
