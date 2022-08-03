Officials at Decatur and Morgan County schools say they are preparing to welcome a new academic year with enhanced security and no pandemic restrictions.
Decatur Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said students will go back to classrooms with no pandemic restrictions and no mask mandates.
“For the first time since 2019, it’s going to look like a normal start for the school year,” Satterfield said. “We’re sure there’s going to be obstacles to deal with just like there are every year with certain strains of the flu, and we’ll deal with that as it comes along, but right now, there are no state guidelines or mandates in place.”
Satterfield said school safety will be a top priority this year, and he requested that the Decatur Police Department provide additional school resource officers to assist the other eight in monitoring over 20 sites. Until more SROs are available, Satterfield said, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion will provide “extra police officer presence” at all Decatur schools in the mornings and afternoons for the first few days after school starts Aug. 10.
“We hope to have in our upcoming October budget (money for) an increase in the number of SROS,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield said students will engage in remote or virtual learning on days with inclement weather that would have prevented them from attending school before technology enabled online instruction.
“That has been a game changer, but make no mistake, for 90% of the students there’s no substitute for being in the classroom,” Satterfield said of virtual learning.
Morgan County Schools Assistant Superintendent Tracie Turrentine said she would also like to see more SROs in her schools.
“Two big things we’re focusing on is safety and classroom instruction,” Turrentine said. “All summer we’ve been in contact with Sheriff Ron Puckett and we’ve put our SROs and administrators in the same training together.”
The Literacy Act, passed in 2019, was established to make sure elementary students are reading at or above grade level by the time they reach the third grade. Earlier this year, the Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey delayed the retention piece until the 2023-2024 school year.
Turrentine said she will continue preparing Morgan County students and getting them to read on grade level by continuing after-school study sessions in the district that were in place last year.
“Our reading scores in the district actually went up by 5% and math scores went up 11%, so we’re going to continue to (do study sessions),” Turrentine said.
Turrentine said she expects the new West Morgan High School to open around Thanksgiving. The school was originally slated to open in August, but Turrentine said supply chain issues have caused the date to be pushed back.
Limestone County Schools have updated security features in all 17 of their schools according to Rusty Bates, safety coordinator and director of transportation. The schools are equipped with SafeDefend boxes in every classroom, where any school employee can press a button on the box and alert law enforcement during the course of an emergency.
“We’ve had them for six years and they were generation 1 and we’ve updated them to generation 5,” Bates said. “(The boxes) are a lot more reliable to read than they were six years ago.”
Bates said they are able to make a stronger connection now while hitting the box’s button, where before, the signal would take longer to reach law enforcement after the button was pressed.
Bates said they will also be extending the BadgePass system in Limestone schools this year to high school students.
“Anytime someone goes out the door, it locks behind them so students will have a badge that will get them inside the building,” Bates said. “This will help prevent unwanted visitors from entering.”
Bates said the system has discussed making Tanner High the first school to distribute badges to students but said a final decision hasn't been reached.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.