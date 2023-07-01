About 108 kids in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties will be more prepared for kindergarten and have a better chance of educational success after local school systems received grants for six additional pre-K classes, school officials said.
The state is providing $125,000 for each new pre-K program or additional pre-K class that was needed due to waiting lists.
“The research is there with brain development; kids’ brains develop between birth and 5-years-old,” said Michael Douglas, Decatur City Schools superintendent. “When you can start a kid in pre-K at 4-years-old, they just learn so much quicker. Also, our kids that start pre-K, they start kindergarten on grade level, and they never get behind.”
The $125,000 grant per pre-K classroom is awarded by the Office of School Readiness (OSR) which is a part of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. DCS received grants for pre-K classrooms at Walter Jackson Elementary School and Banks-Caddell Elementary School.
“Walter Jackson did not (have a pre-K program); this will be their first pre-K classroom,” Douglas said. “The other one, Banks-Caddell, is adding on to what they already have.”
The state maximum of pre-K students in a classroom is 18, Douglas said.
“(Banks-Caddell Elementary) had a waiting list of over 18 kids so every year you’re hoping you get in,” he said. “Well, now we’ll be able to service 18 more kids at Banks-Caddell (Elementary). Walter Jackson will be able to serve 18 kids that before they would have to not go to pre-K or go to a church or other pre-K in the community.”
Douglas said the new Walter Jackson Elementary pre-K classroom will mean every elementary school in the system will have at least one pre-K class.
“We currently have 15 (pre-K classes) plus three special needs, so we have 18 total,” he said. “We’ll go from 18, add these two, that’ll give us 20.”
Douglas said both schools already have classroom space available for the new pre-K classes.
“OSR requires you to set up the classroom in a specific way with specific materials, and this grant provides all those materials,” he said.
The students in the new pre-K classrooms will start Aug. 3 when school starts back for the next year, Douglas said.
“We have tons of kids who start kindergarten or first grade behind,” he said. “If you can just get them into a pre-K, a church pre-K or school pre-K or just read to your kid, it starts them out educationally at grade level or above grade level.”
--
Morgan County Schools
Morgan County Schools are getting an additional pre-K classroom at Union Hill School. Tanya McCain, Morgan County Schools pre-K director, said it will be the second unit at the school, but the entire school system has 15 pre-K classrooms.
“We at least have one program in every elementary school and some sites have multiple classes,” she said.
McCain said there has been a waiting list at Union Hill.
“We hopefully will be able to meet the needs of all the students that are on the current waiting list,” she said.
McCain said this is not the first time the school system has been approved for the grant.
“That’s how we receive our funding for the other 14 classes,” she said.
Union Hill already has a classroom that will be used for the new pre-K class, McCain said.
“The grant will cover the classroom setup, so the furniture and supplies to meet the preschool guidelines,” she said. “As well as a portion of the lead teacher and auxiliary teacher’s salaries.”
McCain said the grant comes with a match from the school system.
“We are required to at least match 25% of the grant in order to have them in our system,” she said.
McCain said their pre-K programs are essential for student development.
“It enables us to reach students at an early age to assist with social emotional development and ensure school readiness,” she said.
McCain said the new pre-K class will start in the 2023-2024 school year.
--
Lawrence and Limestone counties
Lawrence County Schools are receiving a grant for a new pre-K classroom at Moulton Elementary School. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said this will be an additional classroom.
“We already had two traditional OSR pre-Ks there; this will make our third unit or third classroom,” he said. “All this is based off need and waiting list. If we have large waiting lists for multiple years, we generally will go ahead and secure an additional classroom.”
Smith said all the elementary schools in his district have at least one pre-K classroom.
“Moulton Elementary has three, East Lawrence (Elementary) has three, Hatton Elementary has two pre-K classrooms and then Speake (Elementary), Hazelwood (Elementary), Mount Hope (Elementary), they all have one classroom each,” he said.
Smith said they are currently adding on to Moulton Elementary.
“We’ll be able to rearrange the classroom structure... We will not have to build an additional classroom," he said.
Smith said applying for another grant in the future will be based on the need.
“When I became superintendent, I think we had five or six (pre-K classes) and we’ve almost doubled, now we have 11,” he said. “It’s just becoming a greater demand every year so if we have a long waiting list and kids can’t get into pre-K for multiple years, we will go ahead and ask for another grant.”
Smith said the new pre-K class will start in the 2023-2024 school year.
“Pre-K education is vital to the success of not only an elementary student but success of a student in general,” he said. “We realize that if children can enter kindergarten knowing basic skills and certain things, they’ll have a much higher success rate in elementary school but also as a graduate of our school system.”
In Limestone County, Kim’s Tender Care Learning Center and Lil’ Tigers Learning Center each received a grant for pre-K classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.