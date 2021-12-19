In an effort to hire and retain more teachers, local school districts are taking advantage of state-funded pay supplements for math and science teachers and are pushing a mentoring program to provide support and guidance to novice educators.
The Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science (TEAMS) program was signed into Alabama law this year with the goal of recruiting people who have math and science degrees but no education degrees, and retaining veteran teachers in those subjects.
Yvette Evans, deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel at Decatur City Schools, said the program has been effective for her district.
“We have about 44 teachers enrolled in the TEAMS program,” Evans said. “It has stopped some people from retiring because it is pretty lucrative for them.”
Watt Parker, a 30-year teacher who had originally come to Decatur to serve as the athletics director, is now back in the classroom because of TEAMS.
"The extra money has enabled me to come into the classroom full time," Parker said.
Depending on experience and qualifications, the program offers math and science teachers up to a $20,000 per year stipend, funded by the Education Trust Fund, in addition to their regular pay.
Parker is teaching calculus at Decatur High School this year and even though he has a master's degree in education, he will have to undergo additional certification this school year to stay in the TEAMS program.
"This year, we are doing four days of extra-professional development," Parker said. "In addition to that, we have to get advanced certification."
Parker said the certification process for TEAMS can last anywhere from eight months for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) certification to three years for national board certification.
To qualify for the program, individuals must hold an Alabama professional educator certificate or alternate certificate in middle level math or science and secondary math, science or computer science. Individuals have to teach five full days of either math or science subjects in order to stay in the program and earn the extra pay.
The salary supplement is an important incentive in recruiting and keeping math and science teachers, said Morgan County Schools Human Resources Director Cliff Booth.
“We’re losing so many potential math teachers to fields like engineering because they pay more,” Booth said. “If we have a math major that walks in here who was an engineer, for example, but felt like their heart was in teaching and not engineering, I would hire them in a heartbeat.”
There are 12 Morgan County Schools teachers enrolled in TEAMS, but Booth believes that number will increase.
“(TEAMS) could still come to fruition for us somewhere down the road and I fully expect it to,” Booth said. “It doesn’t matter how the economy is doing, we’re going to always need teachers.”
Mentoring
Pay incentives are important, but administrators say that other forms of support are also essential in order to retain new teachers.
Booth has hired 50 first-year teachers this year and says that's the most he has hired in 12 years. He said these new teachers need a solid support system, an opinion shared by Evans and Limestone County Schools Human Resources Director Nathan Fogg.
“The state has a mentoring program which we participate in to support first-year teachers,” Fogg said. “They are assigned a mentor, and that mentor works with them throughout the school year. The job of the mentors is to address a lot of the issues that new teachers have, which are stress, paperwork and working with parents.”
The Alabama Teacher Mentor Program (ATMP) is a statewide voluntary program available to all school systems. Fogg said Limestone County hired several first-year teachers this year to fill almost 30 new teaching positions that the school system was able to create as a result of federal funding through the CARES Act.
There are currently 44 new teachers in Limestone County who have been assigned mentors as part of the ATMP program, 53 teachers in Decatur City Schools and over 30 teachers in Morgan County Schools. Only educators who have taught for less than two years qualify to be mentees.
The program started in 2004, but received minimal funding until 2017 when about 1,000 mentors and mentees participated. In the four years since, the number of educators involved in the program has grown to about 8,000, according to Michael Sibley, communications director for the Alabama Department of Education.
Andrea Cohn, a reading specialist at Chestnut Grove Elementary, has been an ATMP mentor for over seven years. She is mentoring a teacher for the second time this year who was a first-year teacher last year.
“Things have been going very well this year,” Cohn said. “This particular mentee is very receptive. It’s nice for (novice teachers) to have a go-to person because sometimes it is hard to get to the principal.”
Cohn said she gets paid an extra $1,100 per year to work as a mentor. She said she realizes the stress that novice teachers go through.
“This program prevents new teachers from burning out and walking away, saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’" Cohn said.
Cohn said the effectiveness of the mentoring program at Chestnut Grove is demonstrated by the fact that her mentees are still in the teaching field.
“Out of the six that I have mentored, four of them are still working in Decatur City Schools,” Cohn said. “But the other two are still in education, so they have not thrown in the towel yet.”
