Many local small businesses, including two downtown Decatur restaurants, benefited from Paycheck Protection Program loans authorized by Congress to address COVID-19 disruptions, and more hope to benefit if funding for the program is increased.
“There’s a tremendous amount of interest,” in the program, said Macke Mauldin, president and vice chair of Sheffield-based Bank Independent. As for a second phase: “It might not be as frantic as the first round.”
Bank Independent received more than 750 applications in the first round of the program and, by today, more than 80% of the loans are expected to be funded, with customers receiving loan proceeds in their accounts, according to Mauldin.
“We anticipate funding more than $100 million in loans to small businesses across north Alabama,” through the program, Mauldin said.
Local restaurateur Christy Wheat considers herself to be one of the fortunate business owners to have received the government-sponsored loan before the initial funding ran out.
She and her husband, John Wheat, own downtown Decatur restaurants Simp McGhee’s and Josie’s, and after learning about the program, they immediately filed applications for loans for both businesses to help cover payroll, utilities and rent.
“The very second we could apply, we applied,” Christy Wheat said. “We received the money pretty fast, in less than two weeks.”
Christy Wheat said that “between the two restaurants, we employ about 30 people,” though Josie’s was temporarily closed and employment now stands at seven.
“The goal is to have the staff back and working on April 27, in anticipation of reopening on May 1,” she said. A statewide stay-at-home order, which prohibits restaurants from opening their dining rooms, expires April 30. Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris have not said whether it will be extended.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is a loan program providing small businesses with an incentive to keep workers on their payroll during the pandemic. Under the program, loans would be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities, with at least 75% of the forgiven amount required to go to cover payroll.
In the initial $349 billion small business program, lenders were able to begin processing loan applications as soon as April 3, but the appropriations limit was reached Thursday after nearly 1.7 million loans were approved nationwide. According to data released by the Small Business Administration on Friday, nearly 28,000 PPP loans totaling $4.86 billion were issued to Alabama businesses since the program opened.
Financial institutions are gearing up for a second round of funding as a nearly $500 billion coronavirus aid package passed the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish the PPP fund and provide new money for hospitals and virus testing. It now goes to the House.
About 300 Bank Independent applications weren’t processed before the initial allocation ran out, Mauldin said. “We’re ready to enter those into the SBA program to get approved (in this next phase), assuming the rules are the same.” Those loans are for an average of about $37,000 each, while the “ones that already got approved and we’re funding are about $113,000 each.”
The small businesses are a mix of florists, machine shops, restaurants, churches, pharmacies, doctors, animal hospitals and lawn maintenance, plumbing and construction businesses, he said.
There are Bank Independent locations in Decatur, Hartselle, Athens, Courtland and Moulton, among other cities.
Additional needs
Scott Latham, president and CEO of the Alabama Bankers Association, said small businesses in the state would “unquestionably benefit” from another round of PPP funding.
“Now that the first round of funding has been exhausted, PPP loan applications are not being accepted until and unless additional funding is approved,” yet many small businesses have already worked with an Alabama bank to complete loan applications in anticipation of the next round of funding, Latham said. “Based on a survey of our membership conducted last week after funds for PPP were exhausted, we estimate at least 5,000 additional PPP loans totaling at least $1 billion are waiting to be approved and funded when and if Congress authorizes a second round of PPP funding.”
Ivey on Tuesday asked Congress to approve the funds, and Latham echoed her request.
“We are aware of reports that a deal has been reached to allocate more money toward this program and are hopeful for passage of a bill with additional funding,” Latham said. “Alabama bankers have been working hard — literally around the clock — to help their customers stay afloat during this crisis.”
Mauldin said the first set of loans was funded April 10. As of Tuesday, “34 were in a holding pattern,” he said. “We’re ready to close but we’re awaiting documentation from customers,” like copies of articles of incorporation.
Considering the multiplier effect, “We think it has a minimum of a half billion dollar impact on the north Alabama economy,” Mauldin said.
Tommy and Kay Williams, through their family-owned Tomkat Properties, own, manage and maintain about 100 rental town homes and apartments, mostly in Southwest Decatur. They had applied and been approved for a loan, in an effort to retain their four employees.
But they found out the initial funding had run out.
“We don’t want to let anybody go,” said Kay Williams, who is optimistic about getting a loan through a second round of funding. “We’re trying to keep our four employees on and working. We should get (a loan) and that will really help us.”
Local bankers busy
Another bank has had its share of employees working nights and weekends to handle applications.
“It’s been hectic the last few weeks, especially the first weekend” after the program was rolled out Friday, April 3, said Tim Lovelace, Decatur market president for Renasant Bank.
He said applicants represent a broad mix of business types. “It’s a lot like the Decatur economy,” he said. “We haven’t slowed down enough to count” the number of applications, but he estimates that number to be between 100 to 200, “just for our market.”
The applications are at various stages of the process, he said. “We’ve got some closing, some are awaiting” additional funding.
“We’re getting ready for the second round,” he said. “We hope they appropriate more funding.”
Redstone Federal Credit Union's business members have already been approved for $12.5 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, and the credit union continued to receive applications from business owners even after the stimulus money ran out.
“Applications that did not get funded from the initial round are still in the pipeline and will be pushed through first,’’ said John Cook, the credit union’s vice president, lending. “We are hopeful that those applicants will be approved from the second round of stimulus money before it is exhausted,’’ he said.
