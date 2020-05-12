The following local students were recently named to the Columbia College dean's list for the spring semester.

Ardmore: Trixie Coley, Online

Athens: Kevin Healey, Redstone Arsenal

Lacey's Spring: David Webb, Online

To be named to the dean's list a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

