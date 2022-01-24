Amelia McMahan, representing Morgan County, and Emma Parmenter, representing Limestone County, finished in the top eight at the Distinguished Young Women of Alabama program on Saturday in Montgomery.
The program featured 45 high school seniors from across the state. Julianne Abenoja, of Jefferson County, received the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama and will compete in the national program this summer.
Judges rated the candidates on interview, scholastics, fitness, self-expression and talent.
Along with a top-eight finish, McMahan, of Decatur, earned a scholastics award. The daughter of Mike and Melissa McMahan, McMahan, a student at Ambleside Classical School, plans on studying cyber security engineering at Mississippi State University.
Parmenter, a student at James Clemens High, received an interview award. The Madison native plans on majoring in accounting at the University of Alabama. She is the daughter of Miles and Kristina Parmenter.
Lawrence County’s Katie Jett, daughter of Errek and Beth Jett, also participated in the statewide competition. Jett, Parmenter and McMahan earned spots at state by winning their countywide program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.