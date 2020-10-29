Area recreation leagues plan a youth basketball season despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases, but the season will be very different from past years.
“We’re trying to create a sense of normalcy, but it’s tough,” Athens Parks and Recreation Director Burt Bradford said.
The leagues in Decatur, Athens, Moulton and Hartselle plan to limit the number of games, reduce attendance at games and practices and add time between games so crews can sanitize the bleachers before the next game’s participants and audience are allowed into the facility. Everyone will be required to wear a mask unless they’re participating in a game.
New coronavirus cases are trending upward in all three counties where the leagues play, according to Alabama Department of Health data, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are near their peak at both Decatur Morgan and Athens-Limestone hospitals.
Moulton Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel said he is telling parents that this season will be different and everyone will have to follow social distancing rules.
“If they want their kids to play basketball, this is about the safety of the kids on the floor so everybody has to make sacrifices and follow the rules,” McDaniel said. “It’s going to be different. If they won’t wear a mask, they can’t come into the recreation center.”
Decatur Parks & Recreation and Youth Services leaders met with Police Chief Nate Allen, city Safety Coordinator Rodney Shepherd and Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of operations for Decatur City Schools.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to protect employees and participants,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said the most difficult part of the plan is making sure people follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Sharing information is very important,” Shepherd said. “We need people to be honest if they’ve been exposed or infected.”
McDaniel said everyone will have their temperature checked as they enter the Moulton center, there will be no jump balls, officials will use electronic whistles and children must sit with their families.
“Children can’t wander around the rec center during the games,” McDaniel said. “We clean on the hour daily, and we will clean and sanitize between every game.”
Shepherd said CDC guidelines say a person who tests positive for the coronavirus must be quarantined for 10 days and possibly longer. If just exposed with no proof of getting the virus, the quarantine period is 14 days.
---
Quarantined players
Hartselle Parks and Recreation Director Tom Chappell said a player can’t play if he is quarantined from school, and recreation personnel will have to trust participants, coaches and family to notify the league of an exposure or positive test.
“We aren’t in communication with the schools about COVID-19, but we feel this will police itself because the other team will usually report if they know a player on their opponent is quarantined from school,” Chappell said.
Chappell said a team that plays a quarantined player could forfeit the game.
“If our plan isn’t working, we’ll just shut down the league,” Chappell said.
Chappell and McDaniel said they will have separate doors for entrance and exit of the centers before and after games.
Decatur’s Parks & Recreation and Youth Services leagues are planning to use school gymnasiums and limit attendance to family only, city and school officials said.
DCS agreed to allow Parks & Recreation to use the two new high schools’ four gymnasiums on Saturdays. Satterfield said these gyms have filtration systems and ultraviolet lights that other gymnasiums do not. They help clean the air to hopefully reduce transmission of the virus, he said.
Satterfield said only 300 people will be allowed in attendance for each game. Seating will be socially distanced in a single section for ease of cleanup and disinfection between games and when the day’s games are over. A school custodian will help the league with the cleaning.
---
Decatur leagues
According to the Decatur Parks & Recreation website, leagues have five age divisions: coed for ages 5-6; coed for ages 7-8; boys only for ages 9-10 and 11-13; and girls only for ages 9-12. Registration will be held through Nov. 13 on weekdays at Fort Decatur Recreation Center.
DYS, which features three coed divisions for ages 6 to 14, is planning to start its traditional jamboree and possibly the first games before the end of December, Sports Programs Supervisor Rico Pickett said.
New DYS Director Brandon Watkins said they’re planning to play games at Carrie Matthews and one of the school gymnasiums with attendance limited to family. Only one team and no family members will be allowed to attend practice in each gymnasium.
Watkins and Pickett said they don’t plan to hold a tryout this year.
“I’ll just pick the teams,” Pickett said.
Moulton, Athens and Hartselle have already held registration and tryouts for coed, boys and girls teams, and they are planning to hold practice in November before starting games in late November or early December. Hartselle’s girls are playing in the Morgan County youth basketball league.
Athens plans to use its three courts in two gymnasiums at its new recreation center for ages 5-7, while Hartselle has two gyms at Sparkman Recreation Center.
“There will be a limit of 400 (people) in the main gymnasium at one time,” Bradford said.
Moulton’s league is for girls and boys ages 6 to 14. Some of Moulton’s teams also play in the county youth league, McDaniel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.