Local residents were asked “Who has been your favorite American President in history and why,” with answers going as far back as the first president and coming forward to the 20th and 21st centuries.
Celeste Lyda, 50, Athens: Ronald Reagan. "He was big on the War on Drugs, and I just remember when I was in school how that had an impact. I am in school work now and have been for 27 years, so it was really impactful with the difference it made and the awareness it brought to communities, small and large.”
Suzanne Langdon, 44, Decatur: Franklin D. Roosevelt. "I would say it’s just because of all the civil works projects that he did and the true interest that he showed in blue-collar America.”
Frances Tate, local artist and founder of Celebrating Early Old Town with Art, Decatur: “Barack Obama because we made history that had never been done before. What is important about that is to know that everybody can become president. Before, we had all white presidents, so this was a milestone. It will give other kids the incentive to know that you can become whomever you wish and whatever you want to do. If you strive toward it, you can do it.”
David Breland, former Morgan County judge, 70, Decatur: “I believe my favorite president is probably Thomas Jefferson. Jefferson had his faults, just like any other human being or American president. But, what makes him so special in my mind are his thoughts and his writings. He was a president that believed in freedom and wrote to that.”
Margaret South, 22, Decatur: George Washington. “I’m going to go with the classic, very first president because that was the start of new beginnings and what America was founded on. After coming out of the Revolutionary War and fighting for independence, he was leading the nation.”
Janice Froberg, 59, Hartselle: “Reagan. I just always thought he was a really good president. I actually got to see him at Point Mallard, back in the '80s when he was president. I could tell it was him. They didn’t let anybody real close.”
Cherry Garys, 69, Decatur: Barack Obama. "I mean, he seemed more clean than anyone I’d ever known when he ran. Everything they tried to get on him, they couldn’t get on him. He even quit smoking to make sure he was clean with his health and everything too.”
Gary Neal James, 74, Falkville: “John F. Kennedy. He got so much done for the country and done so much good for the country.”
Janelle Brown, 40, Decatur: “I would say maybe Bill Clinton because he was more accepting of everyone.”
John Allison, Morgan County archivist, 51, Decatur: “Franklin Delano Roosevelt. … There were a lot of people in this country who thought democracy was not sufficient to the task and he was able to inspire people enough that Americans kept moving forward. … Also, he was at the helm of the nation during World War II, which didn’t leave anyone in the country untouched. Our production was kept up at home and the marshaling of the nation’s resources as well.”
Brianna Tucker, 29, Decatur: “Ronald Reagan was one of my favorite presidents because he was a good person.”
Mike Wetzel, Morgan County Commission communications director, 66, Decatur: "I like Abraham Lincoln. He got the country through a hard time with the Civil War. Also what he did to free the slaves, and of course he lives in everyone's mind having been assassinated. ... I've been fortunate enough to visit his birth place."
Wylheme Ragland, Decatur: "One that I guess I can identify with is President Lyndon B. Johnson. President Johnson had a feel for persons in need and he had great compassion. Not only did he assist in fulfilling some of the mandates of President (John F.) Kennedy, . . . Johnson extended those in terms of a lot of the civil rights legislation. He was able to work with all segments of Congress in order to make that a reality and to, again, show the promise and fulfillment of America.
