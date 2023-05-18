Lynn Curry Fowler, a former Decatur mayor who has long been a community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 90.
alert centerpiece breaking spotlight
Longtime community leader Lynn C. Fowler dies at age 90
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Former football star Shackelford, his wife to become Neighborhood Christian Center leaders
- Danville’s trip to state has the community excited
- 3M fires company executive for inappropriate conduct weeks after promotion
- Ladner: 'Ship has sailed' on saving ice complex
- Hartselle’s Jinger Heath takes 6A state golf championship
- Dragon Boat races produce fun, a lot of splashing and fundraising
- Tanner boys take soccer state championship
- State champs!: Hatton downs Wicksburg to claim 2A crown
- Dragon Boat races produce drama, a lot of splashing and fundraising
- Participants prepare for Saturday's Dragon Boat Races
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Ivey's war on woke hits unlikely target (5)
- ATRIP II grant for Upper River Road intersection approved despite councilman's opposition (3)
- Editorial: Dadeville shooting an indictment of our state (3)
- EDITORIAL: Bill makes absentee voting more difficult for no reason (2)
- Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting (1)
- Bunge will begin $28.6 million expansion in May to improve unloading and distribution capabilities (1)
- Lauderdale inmate charged with murder pleads to escape, gets life sentence (1)
- CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments (1)
- Volunteerism, relationships valued by Athens award winners (1)
- Education savings account bill sparks debate (1)
- New Morgan County Jail boss focused on employee retention (1)
- In the community (1)
- Work continues on Beltline Road Southwest intersections project (1)
- Alabama bill would give parents $6,900 for private schools (1)
- Security deposit price limit to be removed for landlords under new bill (1)
- Residents give input on new river bridge options (1)
- Police: Illegal Decatur nightclub with exotic dancers raided (1)
- Decatur Middle heads to national scholars bowl tournament (1)
- Decatur police say suspect had distribution amount of fentanyl pills (1)
- Public meeting on Tennessee River bridge is today (1)
- EDITORIAL: Lawmakers shouldn't profit from their position (1)
- ROTC instructor resigned after being accused of allowing 2 unruly students to fight (1)
- Officials push for more widespread livestreaming of public meetings (1)
- Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party (1)
- Council approves more paving as city revenues continue to rise (1)
- Priceville's record year comes to an end in state quarterfinals (1)
- Florida Republicans pass pronoun, diversity bills (1)
- Bill would make it a felony to help people who vote absentee (1)
- With bond approval, council to spend $87 million on recreation, Decatur Youth Services (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.