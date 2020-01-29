Dr. J. Felton Davenport and Jim Odom were in different cheering camps when Alabama and Auburn played in the annual Iron Bowl.
“He loved Alabama and I was Auburn, but the difference never affected the great friendship we had,” Odom said.
Dr. Davenport, who operated a dentist office in Decatur for more than 50 years, died Tuesday at his home, according to Roselawn Funeral Home. He was 86.
“He was a giant of a man and an institution in Decatur,” Odom said. “He was my best friend and an extremely caring man.”
Funeral arrangements remained incomplete Wednesday morning.
Read more in Thursday's online and print editions.
