D211102 cotton
Local farmers have begun harvesting their cotton crops, and that means the ginning process also is underway. At South Limestone Co-op's gin, Aniceto Nieto tears the plastic wrap off a cotton bale on Monday as it is loaded onto the conveyor rollers to begin processing. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa
