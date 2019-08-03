HUNTSVILLE — An Alabama school district is looking for a new leader.
The Madison County School Board has hired the Alabama Association of School Boards to help with the search for a new superintendent.
The board will receive resumes, vet candidates and then present a list of qualified applicants to the school board. Madison County Schools has used the board to help find new superintendents in the past.
WAAY-TV reports the current interim superintendent will only be able to fill the seat for 180 days.
The board is now accepting applications for the open position.
