Ballpark's name:
Toyota Field
MADISON — The stadium being built in Madison that will be the home of the minor league baseball team Rocket City Trash Pandas now has a name: Toyota Field.
BallCorps LLC, owner of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the City of Madison and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced Monday a partnership agreement, including the naming rights to the baseball club’s new $46 million stadium and multi-use facility. The team’s first game at the stadium will be April 15.
According to Bud McLaughlin, a spokesman for the Trash Pandas, the amount of revenue from the naming rights is undisclosed and is to be divided evenly between Madison and the Trash Pandas.
The Toyota plant in Huntsville builds engines for the Toyota Camry, RAV4, Corolla, Highlander, Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.