The body of a white male was found floating in the Tennessee River at Bluff City Landing in Somerville this morning, according to authorities.
Morgan County Sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford said the body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville to determine cause of death and a possible identification of the male.
Jeff Chunn, Morgan County coroner, said the deceased male appeared to be between 40 and 55 years of age. Chunn pronounced him dead at 6:33 a.m. today.
“The cause of death is under investigation at this time,” Chunn said.
Swafford said the identity of the deceased may come as early as Thursday morning.
Assisting agencies included the Morgan County Rescue Squad, Somerville Police Department, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Alabama Marine Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.