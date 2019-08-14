A man's arrest Tuesday on charges that he abused a child in Limestone County occurred while he was attending a hearing in Decatur for allegedly threatening to harm his estranged wife and her children in a separate incident.
Caleb Blake Hill, 22, whose addresses in various court files are listed as Cricket Lane private drive in Decatur and Union Grove, was charged in Limestone County with torture and willful abuse of a 1-year-old girl. The alleged abuse occurred Friday at Piney Chapel Mobile Home Park. Hill is in the Limestone County Jail and bond has not been set, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The 1-year-old child and her siblings, ages 3 and 4, had been left in Hill's care at the mobile home park while their mother went to work, according to a statement from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
"Hill allegedly texted the mother stating that the children were giving him panic attacks. When she returned home, she found the child had bruising all over her face and bleeding inside her mouth. She took the girl to the hospital for treatment," according to the Sheriff's Office.
Upon his arrest, Hill said he had fallen asleep and denied that he harmed the child, "and that the 4-year-old sibling must have been responsible," the Sheriff's Office said.
The arrest took place at the Morgan County Courthouse, where Hill was attending a court hearing on his estranged wife's motion for a protection-from-abuse order.
In an affidavit in a criminal complaint involving the February incident that also triggered the motion for protection from abuse, his wife described his alleged abuse.
"He locked me and my son and himself in a tiny bathroom and chain-smoked, knowing that our son has a lung problem," she wrote. "While in the bathroom he threw a litter box at me and busted my lip. He then proceeded to make threats at me and our son, saying he was going to kill me and use our son as an ashtray and burn him with a cigarette."
Hill pleaded guilty to third-degree misdemeanor harassment in June and was placed on probation.
