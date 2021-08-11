A Decatur man was killed when he was hit by a train beneath Beltline Road Southwest on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the pedestrian, Willie Jermaine Swoope, 46, was struck by the train while he was on the track. Chunn pronounced Swoop dead at the scene at 7:30 p.m. No autopsy was planned, the coroner said.
Decatur police said the incident involving a CSX train occurred under the overpass at Beltline Road near Veterans Drive.
Police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the response call came in at 6:49 p.m. and police found the male deceased when they arrived. No foul play is suspected, she said.
She said an investigation is ongoing.
