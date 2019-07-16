The thin, yellow pamphlet that appeared at the small Pennsylvania college in 1959 touted the endless opportunities in north Alabama. The information about launching rockets and satellites intrigued Jon Haussler, a recent graduate of Susquehanna University with degrees in math, physics and chemistry.
“I drove down from Pennsylvania to Huntsville in my ‘53 Mercury and they offered me a job right then in the Army Ballistic Missile Agency under (Wernher) Von Braun. I started out making $2.09 an hour,” Haussler said.
The then 22-year-old Haussler represented one of the tens of thousands of engineers, many in their 20s and 30s, recruited to help build the burgeoning space program. By 1965, seven years after the establishment of NASA and five years after the formation of Marshall Space Flight Center, the Huntsville-based site employed 7,500 government workers and contracted out thousands more.
“I was one member of a vast team. I could not wait to go into work every day. There were thousands of us working together for the same goal,” said Haussler, a Decatur resident. “And we were basically doing it all from scratch.”
In the late 1950s, few colleges offered degrees in the field of aerospace. The first definition of aerospace engineering appeared in dictionaries in February 1958.
“We were learning something new every single day,” Haussler said. “When I went to school, we assumed that the Earth was a sphere and gravity was constant. When I started at Marshall, 95% of the problems we encountered were because gravity is not constant and the Earth is not a sphere.”
With his combination of physics, math and science, Haussler, an original member of Marshall Space Flight Center, received the title of aerospace engineer.
“I was at Marshall when (President Dwight D.) Eisenhower dedicated the center in 1960, and I was there when (President John) Kennedy made his announcement in 1961 that we were going to send a man to the moon and return him to Earth safely,” Haussler said. “I was pretty young and thought I could whip the world. To me, landing on the moon sounded pretty good. And we had the resources we needed to get the job done.”
As a member of the early Apollo missions, Haussler worked on flight evaluations, looking for anomalies between post flight trajectories and preflight trajectories, and, at times, presented the findings to Von Braun. He also plotted the velocity of the rockets in real time, receiving the altitude and range via teletype machine every six seconds.
During Apollo 11, Haussler worked with a team to slingshot the Saturn V rocket’s third stage, known as the S-IVB, around the moon. If not propelled away from the moon, the S-IVB could have presented a collision hazard.
“It was very exciting when we landed on the moon, but there was still work that needed to be done,” Haussler said. “In real time, we took the S-IVB, changed the altitude, used the vents, put it behind the moon and slingshotted it out into the solar orbit, all without use of a handheld calculator. I think I got my first one of those in 1972.”
After Apollo 11, Haussler continued working with the space program. Prior to the launch of Apollo 13, he attended the flight readiness review in Houston. During the Skylab mission, he served as the interface between NASA and NORAD. And for Apollo missions 13 to 17, he oversaw the lunar impact team, which was tasked with crashing the S-IV into the moon. NASA crashed the 52,000-pound equipment into the moon in order to perform seismic measurements.
“Our first lunar impact was Apollo 13. We got it exactly where we wanted, but our celebration was short lived because moments after we heard, ‘Houston, we have a problem,’ ” Haussler said.
The problem was an oxygen tank explosion that aborted the moon landing and forced NASA to improvise to get the crew home safely.
After 34 years working with NASA, Haussler retired.
“It was an amazing experience. I liked to joke that I worked under Von Braun — his office was on the ninth floor and mine was on the second floor,” Haussler said. “It was truly something special that I was blessed to be part of. My greatest memories are of working with the team. There aren’t many of us still around that worked through the entire Apollo program. That is probably one of the things I’m most proud of, working in the program from its inception to completion.”
Looking forward, Haussler hopes NASA continues to explore space, return to the moon and, perhaps, beyond.
“People ask why do you want to go to the moon. Well, it’s the same reason you climb a mountain or try to dive as deep as you can in the ocean. Because it’s there,” Haussler said. “Why do you want to go to Mars? Because it’s there.”
Jody Singer, director of Marshall Space Flight Center, shared Haussler’s desires for the future of space.
“I see our future being heavily involved in science, space exploration, space transportation and what it takes to safely deliver humans and the systems that they need to be able to work in space, on the moon and in Mars,” Singer said.
