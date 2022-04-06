A Decatur man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder in the 2019 death of his teenage girlfriend will have a hearing June 27 on his motion to withdraw the guilty plea.
Bernandino Miguel Matias, 21, pleaded guilty Dec. 6, 2021, in the death of Austin High sophomore Tania Rico, 16, who was found with her throat slashed in Southwest Decatur. Matias was sentenced Feb. 16 by Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
The motion to withdraw the guilty plea said the defendant believes he has a “viable defense to the charge” and is requesting a jury trial. The motion was filed last month by Matias' attorney, Paul Holland. Elliott's order setting the hearing date was filed March 24.
