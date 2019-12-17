The Calhoun Community College Adult Education department is offering free training to anyone interested in obtaining MSSC Certified Production Technician status. Classes begin Jan. 21.
The certification is being offered through a statewide partnership with the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council.
Participants will have the opportunity to test for the nationally recognized MSSC CPT certification .
Registration will be held Jan. 9-16 at the Decatur Career Center at 9 a.m. The Huntsville Career Center will hold registration Jan. 8-15.
For more information, contact Calhoun’s Adult Education Department at 256-307-2830 or 256-890-4793. Online registration is available at www.calhoun.edu/FreeMSSC.
