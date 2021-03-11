The majority of first responders in three major local departments have not reported receiving COVID-19 vaccines even though the inoculations have been available to them since mid-January.
The low vaccination percentage for local law enforcement and firefighters falls in line with national and regional trends for first responders.
At the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, spokesman Mike Swafford said “just under 40%” have taken at least one inoculation.
Sheriff Ron Puckett said Tuesday he doesn’t plan on taking the vaccination, but added that could change. He said if the declining virus positivity rate reverses or if the single-injection Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes available locally, he might reconsider.
The other authorized vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses.
“I haven’t asked for the vaccination,” Puckett said. “I think the (COVID-19) recovery rate is very, very high. ... To me, just for Ron Puckett, I have no medical history and no underlying health causes so I have decided not to get it. It’s a personal choice.”
He did express concern his staff vaccination rate wasn’t 50% or higher.
“I thought the staff number would be higher than that,” Puckett said. “They deal with inmates every day, or they are dealing with the public every day. I thought maybe half would get it. But again, that’s their personal decision.”
Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District, urged everyone to receive the vaccination when it's available to them.
"People who are healthy tend to be out and about more than others," she said. "They could be asymptomatic and exposing others and not even know it. They could become a super-spreader quite easily. The more people they’re around, the more potential they have of spreading the virus.
"Plus, they can get sick. This is an extremely unique disease. We’ve had some tremendously healthy people get COVID and have been hospitalized and some have died."
Swafford said he expects the percentage of Sheriff's Office employees taking the vaccine “will likely increase to 50% at some point.”
“I don’t think anybody has decided to get it or not based on Sheriff Puckett not getting a vaccine,” Swafford said. “Everybody’s home life is different, and there may be reasons why the individual (employee) might want to take it or not. It’s up to the individual. It’s their choice.”
A spokesman for Decatur Fire & Rescue said about a third of its 120 or so firefighters and paramedics said they received a vaccination.
“We don’t have an exact number,” said Lt. Patrick Jackson. “About 40 said they got it but some may have changed their mind, while others may have gotten it without telling us.”
According to a Decatur police spokeswoman, 21 department workers, about 11%, “expressed interest in receiving the vaccine in December.”
“We can’t confirm if they received the vaccine or not,” Irene Cardenas-Martinez said. “It’s also possible others have gone to receive it on their own. We only know how many people showed interest in December.”
Cardenas-Martinez said Chief Nate Allen has received a vaccine.
A University of Miami Miller School of Medicine-led nationwide study showed 48.2% of 3,169 first responders answering a survey expressed high acceptability of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 24.2% were unsure and 27.6% reported low acceptability.
The study showed that 43.1% of first responders in the Southeast had low COVID-19 vaccine acceptability. The study was published online Feb. 1 in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
As for the county inmate population, Puckett said he can't require them to get a vaccine.
“I hope a lot of them will get vaccination,” he said. “Their immune systems are probably not as good as some other people. They are with other inmates 24/7. It would be good if all of them would get the vaccine because of the conditions they have been living in, especially on the streets.
"I hope 70% of them (would want it). I would hope 100% really, but some might be like me who aren’t worrying about it but there are many in (the jail) who will take it immediately. The nurse there will administer the shots. The vaccine might save their life."
He said it could be June before inmates are able to receive a vaccine.
Puckett said “by the grace of God” no Morgan County Jail inmate has tested positive while in the jail during the pandemic. The daily population of the jail ranges from 550 to 700.
“Some who have gone to the state prison were tested positive, but here there have been no signs,” he said. “They could have been asymptomatic.”
He said new county inmates are segregated for five to seven days before they enter the jail’s general population.
“Our staff wear masks and gloves when they are around inmates,” he said. “Inmates, looking for things to do, are cleaning, too. Some of the inmates wear masks. We can’t make it mandatory for them to do so.”
As for the general population, a Gallup poll in mid-February showed 71% of those surveyed said they were interested in receiving a vaccination. That percentage was up from 65% in late December.
Smith said as of last week, 22,000 residents in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties aged 65 to 74 have received vaccines and 18,500 age 75 and over have.
She said people who have recovered from COVID-19 still need a vaccine.
"The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends 90 days past their recovery date it is OK to receive the vaccine," she said.
---
Educators
Teachers locally have been more receptive to the vaccine.
Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of Decatur City Schools, reported to the school board on Tuesday that 697 full-time teachers and staff members had received first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and another 27 were scheduled to receive first doses this week. He said that would mean between 60% and 70% of full-time employees would have received first doses, probably a higher percentage “than most systems” in the state.
Also, 634 of the 697 had received both doses, as of his report to the board.
