Several local school districts anticipate pandemic-weary teachers to retire and resign in droves before next school year, creating a staffing challenge exacerbated by the sharp drop in people entering the profession.
At a Decatur school board meeting this month, Superintendent Michael Douglas predicted more than 100 of his teachers will retire and resign at the end of this school year.
“Since I’ve been here, it’s ranged from 70 to 80,” Douglas said. “Just because we’ve had more people indicate the desire to retire, I feel like it’s going to be greater.”
Douglas said that Yvette Evans, Decatur schools' deputy superintendent for instruction and personnel, had sent out a letter of intent to the district’s teachers to find out if they planned to stay for the next school year.
“In (response to) that letter, I’ve never had that many retirement announcements at a board meeting during the month of March,” Douglas said.
Fifteen teachers in Decatur announced this month that they will be retiring at the end of the school year. Before this school year, the highest number of March retirements in Decatur City Schools since 2017 was nine in 2020.
'They're tired'
Douglas attributes the high number of retirements to the last two years of pandemic, when school systems have been in and out of virtual instruction and educators have had to prepare additional lessons and work longer hours.
“They’re tired,” Douglas said of his teachers. “Teachers statewide, not just in Decatur, will tell you the last two years have been the worst two years of anybody’s career. I can’t force someone to work if they’re exhausted, tired and burned out.”
Douglas said the last two school years cannot be compared to previous years because of the strain the pandemic has brought to the teaching field.
“I just think teaching in this environment the last two years with kids in and out, absences, the mental health — not just for teachers but also of students — I think it’s been very taxing on the entire profession,” Douglas said.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey says it's a statewide problem, which he also attributes to a pandemic that has "exhausted" Alabama's teachers.
"It's been very difficult to teach online while teaching in-person and it's been very stressful to teachers who have students who are falling behind and who need extra help," Mackey said. "(COVID-19) has put a lot of additional stress on our teachers."
Walter Jackson Elementary teacher Meg Hill, 47, is retiring at the end of the school year after a 25-year career teaching pre-kindergarten through second grade. Although Hill said she is retiring to spend more time with her two daughters, she said she can sympathize with teachers retiring or resigning solely because of the pandemic.
"Just transitioning to virtual, there were so many hiccups with that," Hill said. "You've got kids trying to log into devices at home. I'm an older teacher so I'm not as (proficient in technology) as some of the younger teachers, so it was definitely a challenge for me."
Hill said teachers have had to prepare extra lessons for virtual instruction which have been time consuming in addition to having to also prepare lessons for in-class instruction.
"The teachers are just wanting to get back to normal," Hill said. "It's challenging when you're having to keep desks 6 feet apart and students aren't able to work cooperatively in groups. Just having (students) separated so much, that poses huge problems in the classroom."
Hill said she encourages all new teachers to join the state mentoring program and work with a mentor who will encourage them to keep teaching and not resign.
"Those mentors will help them out and guide them through," Hill said.
The Alabama Teacher Mentor Program is a statewide voluntary program available to all school systems that is aimed primarily at reducing teacher attrition.
The program started in 2004, but received minimal funding until 2017 when about 1,000 mentors and mentees participated. In the four years since, the number of educators involved in the program has grown to about 8,000, according to Michael Sibley, communications director for the Alabama Department of Education.
Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said she has had only one teacher resign this year and five who have announced they will retire at the end of the year, but she understands the added toil that the pandemic has brought to the teaching field.
“It’s been a challenge,” Jones said. “From having to pivot to virtual days to face-to-face and students being out and having to do makeup work. It’s been a hard year.”
Jones believes that her district is seeing fewer resignations than some neighboring districts because of the city of Hartselle itself.
"Our community supports education and invests in our schools with time and effort, which leads to a positive work environment," Jones said.
In Lawrence County Schools, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said administrators are in the process of speaking with teachers about whether they have plans to leave the district before next school year.
“Ultimately, I think we’ll probably once again have high (retirement and resignation) numbers,” Smith said. “COVID has really been a big impact on teachers, and there’s other issues, too, that I think have increased the numbers.”
Fewer education degrees
Smith said he has noticed the number of individuals entering and graduating college with education degrees decreasing over the past 20 years.
Douglas shares his concern.
“We are going to have a huge teacher shortage because the number of teachers leaving the profession does not equal the ones going into education,” Douglas said.
At Athens State University, the number of certified teacher graduates decreased from 273 in 2018 to 184 in 2021. The University of North Alabama also has seen a decline, from 342 elementary education majors in the fall of 2017 to 294 in the fall of 2021. The number of secondary and multiple-level education majors has also declined from 355 in fall 2017 to 292 in fall 2021.
Mackey said competing opportunities in a booming economy dissuade many from entering or continuing in the teaching profession, but he believes the teaching field will see a resurgence if the economy enters a recession.
"People want security when the economy is collapsing," Mackey said. "You don't have security working in a job where you can be laid off at any time, but teachers do have security because their jobs are tied to school. We have school every fall no matter how bad the economy is."
Morgan County Board of Education vice chairman John Holley said they also had several teachers that retired at the end of last school year and that the district could be looking at a similar situation by the end of this school year.
“I expect that we’ll probably see a high number. I don’t think it will be as high as it was last time, but it’ll still be a high number of teachers retiring,” Holley said. “Hopefully, the (numbers) have slowed down coming out of the pandemic.”
Holley said teachers' wages have not reflected the massive additional workload that his teachers have had to shoulder through the pandemic, causing them to resign or retire early.
“Hopefully they’re getting a (state) raise this year, but it doesn’t even match half of what inflation is,” Holley said. “There’s other opportunities that pay a whole lot better than teaching with probably less responsibilities and better retirement.”
Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a 4% pay raise for teachers across the state in her annual State of the State address in January.
"It has not been passed yet, but we feel really good about it," Mackey said. "This raise will also go toward non-teacher support workers, which includes front office workers, cafeteria workers, and across the board."
Mackey said the pay raise proposal passed in the House and he is waiting to see what the Senate will decide. He said he is also working to get additional raises for veteran teachers.
"They'll get more than just the 4% raise if the (proposal) passes all the way through and I think it will," Mackey said.
Mackey blamed the pandemic and retirement eligibility for older teachers as the main reasons that teachers are leaving the field.
"We have a wave of baby boomers and now we actually have our first group of Generation X following those baby boomers who are eligible to retire," Mackey said. "We know that 37% of our teachers are retirement-eligible right now."
Leaving profession
Bill Tribble, human resources director for Limestone County Schools, said it's not the number of teachers retiring that is most alarming to him, but the number of teachers resigning.
“By the end of the year, we’ll have about 32 teachers and employees retiring, which is down from 45 last school year,” Tribble said. “But we’ve had 109 resignations this school year and 145 last school year.”
In calendar year 2021, Decatur schools had 74 teachers announce resignations and 17 announce retirements. That compares to calendar year 2017 when the district saw 60 resignations and 23 retirements.
So far in 2022, nine teachers have announced they will resign and 15 teachers have announced plans to retire.
Tribble said many teachers who resigned this year and last year are leaving the education field completely and pursuing different careers.
“There’s just so many opportunities out there for (teachers) to go to work in the private sector with all the new industries coming in,” Tribble said.
School systems do have plans to slow the teacher migration and Douglas has hired a counseling service this year with federal CARES Act funds that is exclusively for teachers.
“If it’s someone that they can go talk to … maybe speaking to somebody and getting in a better headspace, hopefully that’ll help our teachers be better and hopefully it’ll convince some of them (to stay),” Douglas said.
Tribble said the Limestone County school district is holding a job fair at East Limestone High School on April 21 with the hopes of hiring several teachers.
“We’ll have all of our different schools, elementary through high school, as well as our child nutrition program department and our transportation department and all the other departments in our school system,” Tribble said. “We’ll all set up at the new gym and be doing a recruitment fair. We’re even going to be recruiting substitute teachers there.”
