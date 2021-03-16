ARRESTS
• John Timothy Topps, 42, 815 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur; distribution of methamphetamines, distribution of heroin, first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,600. (Decatur police)
• Cody Dwight Anders, 28, 912 W. Main St., Hartselle; possession of methamphetamines; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Constance Leigh Ann Curtis, 37, 118 Laurel Mill Drive, Harvest; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Patrick Lee Norman, 31, 1205 Broadus Ave. S.E., Decatur; trafficking in spice; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,600. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Charles Hyatt, 46, 22567 Alabama 99, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Brooke Parker, 36, 2213 Sorrento Place S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,800. (Morgan sheriff, Decatur police)
• Chelsea Nan McGuyre, 30, 857 Lawrence County 213, Moulton; three counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Morgan sheriff, Decatur police)
• Jessica Lynn Crain, 37, 1506 Lawrence County 434, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Asa Cody Whisenant, 38, 110 Eighth St. N.W., Unit D-104, Arab; possession of methamphetamines; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Victor Wayne Sanford, 50, homeless, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Larry Price, 52, 510 Seventh Ave., Athens; violation of sex offender registration/notification act; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Austin James Ruffin, 20, 4955 N.W. Century St., No. 111B, Huntsville; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Julia Thompson, 27, 115 Rockhaven Drive, Madison; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Matthew Allen Brummitt, 26, 28295 W. Limestone School Road, Lester; possession of methamphetamines; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trenton Lamar Vaughan, 26, 3505 Avondale Drive, Huntsville; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Lynn Thompson, 43, 23734 Norman Lane, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Michele Brooks, 42, 25808 Mooresville Road, Athens; first-degree criminal mischief; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Ann Lacy McCarty, 25, 15428 McCormick Lane, Apt. B, Athens; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.