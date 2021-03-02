Arrests
• Lavan Dejuan Cunningham, 33, 614 Fourth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Destiny Leonna Orr, 26, 110 Ash Court N.E., Decatur; obstructing governmental operations and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Juston Scott Wilson, 27, 16183 W. Glenn Valley Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sherry Ann Elliott, 47, 14471 Quinn Road, Athens; first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerry Gunnar Hand, 23, 23813 E. Clearmont Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Kenyon Demory, 41, 26963 Capshaw Road, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rossie Shane Drake, 45, 27335 Sleepy Hollow Road, Elkmont; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sabrina Montgomery Sparks, 36, 1607 Second Ave., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Keith Miller, 34, 707 S. Houston Street, Athens; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and ex-felon in possession of a firearm; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.