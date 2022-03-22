ARRESTS
• Isaiah Antwan Taylor, 22, Decatur; distribution of synthetic narcotic drugs, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Bradley Horne, 37, Trinity; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Bernadiz Mortez Freeman, 21, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• William Brandon Roberts, 40, Jasper; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Melinda Ann Handley, 44, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jennifer Childers, 47, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jessica Freeman Peoples, 40, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Michael Alan Horner, 55, Candler, North Carolina; altering firearm identification and possession of altered firearm; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,600. (Courtland police)
• Mark Craig, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Reshea Jones, New Market; first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Barry McKinney, Elkton; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Quintel Chapman, Athens; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 42, Holly Pond; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Michael Smith, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.