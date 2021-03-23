ARRESTS
• Paula Michelle Davis, 38, 707 Third Ave. S.E., Decatur; trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Moses Cool Caudle, 37, 14397 Friend Road, Athens; trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tyren Shane Willingham, 24, 205 Milner St. S.E., Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16789 Poplar Creek Road, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (State troopers)
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 34, 25979 Beatline Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Nicole Dugger, 24, 13441 Marks Drive, Athens; possession of methamphetamine, theft from auto; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Anthony Davis, 34, 105 Coffman Circle, Athens; possession of pistol by violent felon; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
