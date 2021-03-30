ARRESTS
• Steven Neal Richardson, 43, 5731 106th St., Lubbock, Texas; trafficking methamphetamines; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $250,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Melvin DeWayne Osborne Jr., 47, 4727 Broadway, Galveston, Texas; trafficking in methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $250,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alfred Duane Jones, 42, 1907 Seventh St. S.E., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Teonta Stitts, 27, 225 Eighth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Iesha Chante Jordan, 25, 4513 Patton Road S.W., Huntsville; possession of synthetic narcotics; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Christie Shea Gibson, 42, 224 Westmead Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Collene Dawn Geary, 43, 1500 U.S. 72 E., No. 11, Athens; third-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Sierra Jade Hardaway, 25, 142 County Road 530, Rogersville; chemical endangerment of a child; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Kenneth Ray Williamson, 45, 2040 N.W. Blue Springs Road, No. G5, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Decatur police)
• Timothy Levi Patterson, 26, Chris Way, Athens; first-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.