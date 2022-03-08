ARRESTS
• Houston Coleman Bradford, 24, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Paul Grantland, 35, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Dewey Wayne Miller Jr., 45, Hartselle; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Joshua Lyn Riddle, 38, Somerville; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jason Earl Miller, 35, Somerville; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kimberly Dawn Lee, 46, Arley; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cory Steven Schmidt, 35, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Trinity police)
• Stephanie Leanne Hatfield, 34, Morgan County; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Christopher John Ingram, 36, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Decatur police)
• William David Britton Jr., 52, Decatur; prohibited residence of a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Rakais Sinclair Walker, 35, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Jammie Laron Langford, 38, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Melvin J. Daniel, 35, New Market; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Shani Brienna Walker, 43, Somerville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Elizabeth Callahan, Owens Cross Roads; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Noah Davis, Ardmore; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mardi Miller, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mark Stacey, Madison; possession of K-2, Wizard Weed; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerry Thompson, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew James, Athens; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Preston McFarland, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Antonio Nelson, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Teresa Adams, Elkmont; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Black, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Patrick Bone, Huntsville; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Burnett, Athens; two counts of drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Terry Cline, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Reginald Drakeford, Hartselle; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Katlin Elizabeth Frazier, 25, Elkmont; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Heath Allen Griffin, 39, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Michael Whitaker, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Wilson, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
