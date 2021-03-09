Arrests
• Brandon Ross Stover, 39, Bluff City Road, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Anthony Keith Kent, 57, 4616 Joe Davis Drive, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Elizabeth Linda Smith, 26, 93 Robinson Creek Road, Falkville; chemical endangerment of a child and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Bail bonds)
• Jeffrey Dewayne Sherrill, 60, 306 County Road 838, Lawrence County; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Alicia Ann Black, 33, 2905 Bayless Drive S.W., Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cleabron Ray King, 36, 27727 Holland Gin Road, Elkmont; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Jermaine Parham, 34, 1008 Bedford Drive S.W., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Jake Stanley Campbell, 28, 22288 Yarbrough Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,250. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.