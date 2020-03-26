Arrests
• Larry Kantrell Byrd, 41, 412 Memorial Drive N.W., Decatur; violation of pretrial release, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Milford Steve Williams, 59, 3147 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle; parole violation of first-degree manufacturing of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Anthony Michael Musch, 37, 17475 Harwell Road, Athens; violation of domestic violence protection order; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
