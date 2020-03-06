Arrests
• Kimberley Christine White, 25, 885 Duncan Lane, Leighton; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Aronde Malik Walker, 20, 1306 N. Jefferson St., Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Robert Keegan Alexander Potter, 22, 286 Mulberry St., Elkton, Tennessee; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Richard Holland Feehan, 57, 25566 Mahalo Circle, Madison; dissemination/display of child pornography; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danny Nolan Ray, 53, 24045 Bain Road, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Charles Rhett, 56, 13433 L&M Drive, No. 50, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christina Marie Laming, 48, 23146 Porter Road, Elkmont; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brittany Ann Miller, 28, 23164 Porter Road, Elkmont; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Anthony Glen Brown, 55, 18767 McWilliams St., Elkmont; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.