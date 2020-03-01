Arrests
• Joshua Kenneth Runager, 26, 1111 Betty St. S.W., Decatur; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mi’Asia Shakiea Davis, 22, 649 Sunset Drive N.W., Decatur; two counts of first-degree identity theft and five counts of illegal possession/use of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Eric Gerrod Jackson, 30, 1311 Sunset Drive N.W., Decatur; trafficking in methamphetamine and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,900. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles Octavius Reed, 22, 639 Lafayette St., Nashville; first-degree theft, first-degree receiving stolen property and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Dakota Steele, 27, address not available, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Timothy David Neal II, 29, 442 Cherry Hill Homes, Florence; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Steven Matthew McKelvey, 23, 1405 Tower St., Athens; third-degree theft and third-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronny Clay Russell, 55, 1707 Iris St., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
