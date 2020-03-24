Arrests
Jasmine Virginia Taylor, 21, 87 Campbell St., Moulton; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
Ramirez Martin Edgar, 29, 2413 Kelly Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
Heath Mark Pitts, 35, 222 Cullman County 1577, Baileyton; third-degree forgery, third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
Robin Holly Pitts, 37, 953 Cullman County 106, Logan; third-degree forgery, third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
Aisha Dominique Robinson, 28, 919 Bedford Drive S.W., Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
Michael Earl Long, 39, 2500 Spring Ave. S.W., Apt. 199, Decatur; possession of prescription drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
Robert Dean Taylor, 45, 19066 Richter Road, Rogersville; first-degree domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
Robert Lane Mitchell, 30, homeless; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
