ARRESTS
• Antonio Marques Swoopes, 33, 1512 Douthit St. S.W., Decatur; theft of lost property and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• David Westfall, 30, 1706 Westmead St. S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Falkville police)
• Rickey Garland Walker, 58, 453 Farm Supply Road, Lacey’s Spring; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Quintin Renard Davis, 30, 1615 Magnolia St. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Chad Phillip Farmer, 36, 17968 Blackburn Road, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, 202 Hillside Drive, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
• Trent Dylan Miller, 21, 20274 Townsend Ford Road, Ardmore; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.