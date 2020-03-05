Arrests
• Gabrelle Alexis Byrd, 32, 224 Tammy St. S.W., Apt. B10, Decatur; second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Julia Faith Massey, 42, 2821 Sandlin Road S.W., Apt. G4, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Hartselle police)
• Michael Kane Cartee, 35, 609 Cockrell Ave., Decatur; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Kimberly Shiloh Anders, 45, 305 Robinson St., Decatur; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Roger Glenn Conley, 57, 218 Water Tower Loop Road, No. 8, Lacey’s Spring; violation of sex offender adult registration; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Sarah Kristina Corbin, 24, 587 Roundtop Road, Falkville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Kristopher James Clemons, 33, 926 Shoal Creek Road, Decatur; first-degree hindering prosecution; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Steven Lee, 33, 346 Bluff City Road, Lot 6B, Somerville; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 29, 209 Memorial Drive N.W., Decatur; two counts of shooting into occupied building or vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Bella Fuller, 18, 104 Canyon Drive, Madison; using false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Madison police)
• Bradley Neal Moss, 38, 26701 Thach Road, Athens; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elijah Walker McMeans, 18, 25720 Hunter Gates Road, Lester; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
