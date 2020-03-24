ARRESTS
• Dwight Undray Gardner, 54, 8303 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville; third-degree theft, third-degree forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Caroline Siniard Travis, 70, 1108 10th Ave. S.E., Decatur; second-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Michelle Lee Alred, 45, 11747 Lawrence County 434, Caddo; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Scott Whitaker, 36, 21277 Ashley Brook Way, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Bruce Lane Roden II, 48, 466 West Morgan Road, Trinity; failure to register termination of residence/employment; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dustin Joshua Abbott, 30, 305 Seal Cove Road, Philadelphia, Mississippi; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tevin O’Neil Gordon, 29, 14873 Chris Way Road, Athens; third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michelle Rose McLaughlin, 38, 26950 Hundley Way, Madison; first-degree manufacturing methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Larry Emanuel Smith, 27, 608 Pryor St., Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Austin Trey Powers, 23, 11539 Nancy Lane, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trevin Jacob Troupe, 25, 21720 Piney Chapel Road No. 57, Athens; second-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Allen Michael Smith, 27, 29778 Sterling Road, Ardmore; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michelle Renee Kelley, 36, 608 E. Forrest St., Athens; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
