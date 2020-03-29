Arrests
• Shannon Edward Hill, 31, 904 Lawrence County 441, Hillsboro; drug trafficking, possession of heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana and chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $16,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Joseph Lorenza, 36, 1102 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur; drug trafficking, possession of heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana and chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $16,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kayla Renae Reed, 29, 2029 Lawrence County 170, Moulton; first-degree possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child, possession of heroin and drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $16,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Whitney Brooke Corbin, 22, 74 Ledbetter Private Drive, Hartselle; first-degree possession of marijuana, chemical endangerment of a child, possession of heroin and drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $16,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Robin Denise Wiley, 35, 1408 Fourth Ave. S.E., Cullman; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Bobby Joe Allen, 45, 13225 U.S. 72 W., Athens; possession of controlled substance, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second offense of possession of drug paraphernalia; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Athens police)
• Michael Wallace Quinn, 32, 118 Dexter Circle, Madison; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• April Gayle Boyett, 33, 21720 Piney Chapel Road No. 33, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Allen Michael Smith, 27, 29778 Sterling Road, Ardmore; two counts of possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.