ARRESTS
• Shannon Marie Combs, 32, 27571 U.S. 72 W., Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 50, 1508 W. Market St., Athens; third-degree burglary; was being in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Christy Tittle, 39, 1496 Targum Road, Hartselle; two counts of chemical endangerment of a child; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Keith Wayne Stanley, 23, 1505 Calvin Private Drive, Athens; second-degree forgery; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cameron D. Owens, 405 E. Ninth St., Decatur; second-degree rape; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Dustin Joshua Abbott, 30, 334 Lawrence County 434, Trinity; two counts of receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Hartselle, Trinity police)
• Michael Morgan Moncrief, 59, 301 Jordan Ave., Tallassee; drug trafficking; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daniel Wayne Hopkins, 28, 152 Glenngary Drive, Lacey’s Spring; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marty Wayne Hopkins, 25, 152 Glenngary Drive, Lacey’s Spring; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
